Editura Pro Universitaria: „Romania and the United States of America. Past, Present and Future”, de Alexandru Cristian

Introducere: „Romania and the United States of America share some history which is similar in many respects. Both states have struggled to gain their independence, sovereignty, and historical recognition. That in which they have followed a different path was pertaining to the civilization pattern according to which each of the two states was established. We need to remind here, and pay all the due respect to them, the Romanian and American historians who have dealt with the early matters of the US-Romanian relations, that is Paul Cernovodeanu, Cornelia Bodea, Ion Stanciu, Dumitru Vitcu, Constantin Bușe, Keith Hitchins, Stephen Fischer-Galați, Radu R. Florescu, James F. Clarke, and many others. The US-Romanian relations celebrate 140 years of an extremely challenging existence, which has eventually proved both states’ admiration for the civilization pattern – Romania for acquiring its national independence and for implementing a genuine democratic model, whereas the United States of America for the cultural and linguistic miracle represented by the Romanian people. There has been a joint history which proved to both people what a struggle for being acknowledged by history meant [...]”. (Alexandru Cristian)

Prefață: „The Romanian-American relations have long been at the center of various research studies pertaining to multiple disciplines. They do remain, however, insufficiently accessible to larger audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. As such, a new book, from a tested, albeit interesting, perspective, is more than welcome. As a collection of opinions-editions pieces, most of which were published in Romanian quality journals, the present volume shines in terms of readability and comprehensibility. Alexandru Cristian, a young historian with a grasp on defense and international security studies, contextualizes the bilateral relations between Romania and the United States, devoting particular attention to their latest achievement – the Strategic Partnership, by placing them into a larger picture shaped by geopolitics. [...]”. (George Cristian MAIOR, Ambasador)

